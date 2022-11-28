Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.31 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

