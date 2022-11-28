Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
FWONK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.
Formula One Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.31 and a beta of 1.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 421.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.