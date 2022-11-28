Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI) Short Interest Update

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the October 31st total of 817,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forafric Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Forafric Global Price Performance

Shares of Forafric Global stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,284. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13. Forafric Global has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.