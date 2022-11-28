Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,126 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. 6,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,067. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $30.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.