Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 2,614.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,098 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364,449 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 400.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,080,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 864,591 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $19,739,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,815,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLRN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.35. 4,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $30.64.

