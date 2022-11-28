Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,916 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.37% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 497,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 83,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter.

DVYE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.39. 4,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,602. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76.

