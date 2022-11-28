Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $6.33 Million in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 207,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.38% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWD. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWD traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $33.48. 2,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,243. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

