Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $32.49 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 1,676.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695,804 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises 1.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $32,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,545,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BBJP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.70. 177,095 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

