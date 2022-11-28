Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,664 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,668,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,080. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $57.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

