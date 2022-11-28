Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 569,415 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2,563.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 569,415 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $62,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,266,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $105.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,378. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

