Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,798.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FEZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.42. 18,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,253. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

