Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 54,306 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,337,000 after purchasing an additional 192,277 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.14. 637,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

