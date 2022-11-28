First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $15.70

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.70, but opened at $15.04. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 623 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $928.26 million and a P/E ratio of 314.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

