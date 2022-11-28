First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 202.7% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance
RFDI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.16. 1,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $73.31.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.