First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 202.7% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance

RFDI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.16. 1,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $73.31.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFDI. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter.

