First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.7% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

LMBS stock remained flat at $47.30 during trading on Monday. 2,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

