First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Down 80.1% in November

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the October 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,717,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $474,000.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FJP traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.38.

