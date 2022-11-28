First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Up 1,193.1% in November

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 1,193.1% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NFTY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.68. 3,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $50.63.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
