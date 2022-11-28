First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the October 31st total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.31. The company had a trading volume of 834,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,728. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,960,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 50.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,695,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after buying an additional 1,033,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after buying an additional 928,130 shares during the last quarter.

