First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 151,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,367,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.0061 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -5.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 163,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

