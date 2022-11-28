Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.15

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.15 and last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FRX shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of C$343.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$209,888.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,864.57. Insiders have sold 38,119 shares of company stock worth $250,942 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.