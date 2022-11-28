Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.15

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.15 and last traded at C$13.08, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.
A number of analysts have commented on FRX shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of C$343.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.17.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.
