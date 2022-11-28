Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $418.81 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $418.81 million and $9.49 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00006079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,211.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010611 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00040516 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00236712 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98509734 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,713,574.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.