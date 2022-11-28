FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,847. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

