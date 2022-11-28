Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 32,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Fearless Films Price Performance

FERL remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

Fearless Films Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.