Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $137.49

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.49 and last traded at $128.85, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.74.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 117,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 78,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

