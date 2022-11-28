Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXFY shares. Loop Capital raised Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,459,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $8.81 on Monday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $601.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.94.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

