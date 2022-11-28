Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Plans $0.67 Semi-Annual Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.77.

Insider Activity

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 258.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 121.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

