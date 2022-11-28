Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 349.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.97% of Exelon worth $431,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $40.11. 60,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,516. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

