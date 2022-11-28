Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) to Neutral

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.11) to GBX 890 ($10.52) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($16.55) to GBX 1,250 ($14.78) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($11.82) to GBX 900 ($10.64) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.00.

TPRKY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.13. 13,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,521. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

