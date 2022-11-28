Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of ETR EVT traded down €0.27 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €17.08 ($17.43). 365,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 427.00. Evotec has a twelve month low of €15.77 ($16.09) and a twelve month high of €44.94 ($45.86).

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.