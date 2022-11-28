Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been given a €20.00 ($20.41) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($19.18) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of EVK traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €18.97 ($19.36). 512,644 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €18.32 and a 200-day moving average of €20.45. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($33.64).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

