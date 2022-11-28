Everipedia Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $67.43 million and $69.08 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

