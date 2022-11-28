Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $239.00 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and $4.30 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

