Evercore ISI Analysts Give Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) a $36.00 Price Target

Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

HE stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,185,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

