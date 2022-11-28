Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in November

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Eurazeo Stock Performance
Eurazeo stock remained flat at $51.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.53.
About Eurazeo
