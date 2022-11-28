Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 99,515 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 97,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 779,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

