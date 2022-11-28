EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Reduced by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,659,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 189,603 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up 2.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 4.64% of EPAM Systems worth $817,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EPAM Systems

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.87.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.