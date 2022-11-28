Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is Needham Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Entegris comprises about 4.5% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $583,864,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $116,638,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 16.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 105.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,022,000 after purchasing an additional 672,009 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Entegris by 114.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 887,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,440,000 after purchasing an additional 473,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Entegris stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.08. 4,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,187. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $157.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

