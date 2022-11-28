Energi Achieves Market Cap of $9.03 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and $130,320.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00075430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00059238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023661 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

