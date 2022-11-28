Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $14.99 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $14.99 billion and approximately $1.98 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $176.42 or 0.01088454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00484852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.37 or 0.29492480 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 173.5460777 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,341,062.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

