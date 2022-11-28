Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 40,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,017,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $608.74 million, a PE ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
