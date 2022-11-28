Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.61. The stock had a trading volume of 94,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,480. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.44.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.