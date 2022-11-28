Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMRAF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Emera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. Emera has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

