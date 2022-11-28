ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.32

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.32 million and approximately $1,681.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001982 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,223.60 or 1.00000260 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010603 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00040470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021957 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00236488 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32158155 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.