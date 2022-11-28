ELIS Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.32 million and approximately $1,681.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,281.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010553 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00040266 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00236541 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32158155 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.