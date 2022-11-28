Elgethun Capital Management Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,646,514. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

