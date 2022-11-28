Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider Acquires A$143,719.76 in Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Rating) insider Mark Allison acquired 14,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.19 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$143,719.76 ($95,178.65).

Elders Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Elders Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Elders’s previous Final dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 20th. Elders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

