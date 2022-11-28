Elastos Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and approximately $512,628.99 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elastos has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00006654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

