eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 target price on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Performance

eHealth stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of eHealth

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in eHealth by 24.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in eHealth by 20.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 486,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 140,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.