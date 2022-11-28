eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Purchases $246,400.00 in Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

eHealth Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on eHealth in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of eHealth

eHealth Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,977,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 323,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 676,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 400,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

