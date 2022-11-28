e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.54

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,025,520.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.