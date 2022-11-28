DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Position Increased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.44% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,468,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,697,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,760,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 186,803 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 46.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 364,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 116,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. 2,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,467. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.